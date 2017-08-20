NHA set to award contract for construction of modern toll plaza at M-1 exit point

After formal approval from the National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board, contract is likely to be awarded for construction of 16-lane Islamabad Interchange of Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway ( M-1) within a couple of weeks.

An official of NHA told APP Saturday that the new toll plaza will be constructed at 300 meters distance from Fatejang Interchange.

He said presently a temporary toll plaza has been set up after segregation of M-1 and M-2 toll following handing over of M-1 to Frontier Works Organization on BOT basis.

It is worth a mention that motorists and commuters had been demanding construction of a modern toll plaza at the exit point of M-1 at Islamabad as due to non-availability a proper plaza smooth flow of traffic could not be ensured.

Motorists and commuters have welcomed the decision of the NHA to build modern toll plaza to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Rafaqat Khan, a driver of commuter van which plies on Attock- Rawalpindi route said that it was a good initiative on the part of the NHA as FWO has already built a modern 16-lane toll plaza on the end point of Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2).Asif Ali Khan, who daily come from Attock to Islamabad on his personal car said it would help avoid delays and long queues at Islamabad exit of M-1.

He also said the old plaza had 12 booths at the exit while the new plaza has only six to eight booths. He said that now he has to leave his home at least 30 minutes ahead of time to reach office in time.—APP

Related