NHA for timely completion of Peshawar Mor-NIIA Metro Bus Project

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Executive Board of National Highway Authority (NHA) Tuesday accorded approval to the PC-1 for construction of infrastructure of Metro Bus Service for Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA).

Presiding over the meeting, Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar said, this project is undertaken on the directive of the prime minister and all the necessary arrangements are being made for timely completion of the project. The project will be completed in four packages.

Ten stations will be constructed on the route of the Metro Bus, while three stations will be constructed in the future. Chairman NHA further told that NHA is strengthening its monitoring and inspection system to ensure quality construction of highway schemes throughout the country.

The meeting also accorded approval for detailed design for dualization of 164 Km Gambila to Kohat Section of Indus Highway, up-gradation and improvement of Jand-Kohat Section (63 Km), and a new link from Jand to Pindi Gheb (23 Km), thus connecting N-80 with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The meeting also accorded approval for construction of 16-Lane Islamabad Toll Plaza on Motorway M-1, and periodic maintenance works in Balochistan, Sindh, Northern Areas and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting also discussed various aspects of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, widening of Alpuri-Besham, and 42km Aab-i-Gum-Sangan projects in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Shaukat Hayat, IG NH&MP, Altaf Asghar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Sajjad Afzal Afridi, Chief, National – Transport Research Centre Malik Ahmed Khan, Member (Infrastructure) Planning and Development Division, Azhar Masood, Vice President NESPAK, Raja Nowsherwan, Member (Planning) NHA, Shoaib Ahmed Khan, Member Finance) NHA, and Saeed Ahmed Malik, Secretary NHA.