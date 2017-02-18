NHA executed 15 highway projects

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) during past three years it has executed 15 motorways and highways projects. The NHA spent Rs 18.6 billion on the completion of Basima-Nag- Panjgoor-Hoshab Highway (N-85) in December 2016 though work of the project started in 2007.Balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of M-8 was completed in February 2016 at the cost Rs 13 billion.

Balance work of 111 km Kalat-Quetta-Chaman was completed in December 2016 at the cost Rs 6 billion. The NHA completed two section of the Faisalabad-Multan Motorway in 2015. It completed 56 km Khanewal-Multan section in March 2015 at the cost Rs 12 billion and 58 km Faisalabad-Gojra section in November 2015 at the cost Rs 9.6 billion. Another important project completed during last year was 144 km Raikot-Thakot section of Karakoram Highway which cost Rs 6.3 billion.

Earlier Khunjerab-Raikot section of the KKH was upgraded in November 2013 at the cost Rs 5.1 billion. Similarly 24 km Attaabad Tunnel was completed in September 2015 at the cost Rs 27.5 billion. About 132 km Waigum Rud-Khajori-Bewata section N-70 was completed in March 2015 and the project cost Rs 3.24 billion. Jalkhad-Chilas section of N-15 was completed in June last year at the cost Rs 3.75 billion.