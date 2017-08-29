NHA directed for timely completion of Hazara motorway

Islamabad

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Communications on Monday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure timely completion of Hassanabdal- Havelian Motorway and Havelian- Thakot motorway. The meeting chaired by Engineer Hamidul Haq also gave observation that no more delay in completion of Peshawar Northern bypass would be tolerated. The NHA officials informed the committee that Hassanabdal- Havelian Motorway would be completed as per schedule by December.

The NHA strived for its completion by August but heavy rains affected the pace of work. The committee was informed that work on Thakot- Havelian section was going on smoothly and it Havelian-Mansehra section would be completed by April next year. About Peshawar Northern bypass the committee was informed that one of its four sections has been completed while work on remaining three sections was continuing.

The committee also directed NHA to also prepare feasibility report on Soutern bypass of Peshawar. The panel also issued directives for preparation of study over linking Topi-Swabi-Mardan road to Grand trunk road on BOT basis as it links Peshawar with six districts. The committee assigned the task of contacting with provincial government to Usman Khan Tarakai for its generalization.

The committee was informed that this year Lowari tunnel will remain open in winter for traffic, providing people of Chitral all weather link with rest of the country. The meeting was attended by MNAs Sarzameen,Mir Shabbir Bijarani,Salim Rehman,Usman Khan Tarakai and Shahjehan Muneer Mangrio. Â Ministerof State for Communications Junaid Anwar and Secretary Communications Siddique Memon also attended the meeting.Â —APP