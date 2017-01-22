NHA completes work on 3 delayed projects in Balochistan

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) during past three years has focussed on revival of Gwadar connectivity and delayed Balochistan projects. NHA spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP Saturday that the NHA has completed three delayed projects in Balochistan proving connectivity to Gwadar port while the fourth was near completion. He said that the NHA spent Rs 18.6 billion on the completion of 449 km

Basima-Nag-Panjgoor-Hoshab Highway (N-85). Work on the project started in 2007 but could not be completed in stipulated time. The project was completed in December 2016.

Balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of Rattodero- Gwadar Motorway (M-8) was completed in February 2016 at the cost of Rs 13 billion.The work on the project had started in 2004 and was to be completed in 2006. Its balance work recommenced and completed in February 2016.—APP