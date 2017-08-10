NHA completes delayed road projects in four years

Islamabad

National Highway Authority during the past four years has revived and completed many much delayed and sick highway projects. NHA Spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP on Wednesday that the grand Lowari Tunnel stood high among such projects which had been opened to traffic.

The Lowari tunnel is located on Nowshera-Mardan Mala-kand-Chakdara-Chi-tral National Highway (N-45). It was completed at a cost of about Rs 27 billion. Work on the project had started in 2005 but it was dealyed due to lack of funds,change of design and security reason.

The authority has completed some of the sick projects in Balochistan proving connectivity to Gwadar Port. He said that revival of Gwadar connectivity and has completed some sick Balochistan projects which had been lingering on for several years.

He said that Rs 18.6 billion have been spent on the completion of 449 long Basima-Nag-Panjgoor-Hoshab Highway (N-85).

He said that balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Hoshab section of Rattodero-Gwadar Motorway (M-8) has been completed at the cost of Rs 13 billion. Balance work of 193 km Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab Highway recommenced in 2013 and was completed in February 2016.

The project was launched in 2004 and supposed to be completed in 2006 but it had lingered on.

Moreover balance work of Kalat-Quetta-Chaman Highway (N-25) recommenced in 2014 with the support of USAID and it completed in June 2016. The work on the project started in 2006 and was supposed to be completed to in 2008. Work on another sick project 143 km Khuzdar-Rattodero section of M-8 in nearly completed. It is worth a mention that the originally it was to be completed in 2009.

Similarly Lyari Expressway in Karachi was likely to be completed in October 2017,he said. In Gilgit-Baltistan 71.5 km Jalkhad-Chilas Highway (N-15) was complete din 2016. Work on the 3.75 billion project started in 2004,he said.—APP