NHA built five additional interchanges

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has constructed five new interchanges during past five years on the existing motorways network in the country to facilitate the people of adjoining areas.

An official of NHA told media Saturday that on Peshawar- Islamabad Motorway (M-1) Col. Sher Khan Interchange was built during the previous regime while Wali Interchange was built during the tenure of present government.He said that the Army Welfare Trust Interchange has been recently completed and will be inaugurated soon.

On Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M-2) Neela Dulha Interchange was completed in July 2016 and opened for traffic while Hiran Minar Interchange was completed in June 2013 and opened for traffic.

said that proposed interchanges on M-2 include Kot Pindi Das Interchange, Monsoranwala Interchange, Farooqabad Interchange, Sill River Interchange, Thallian Interchange, Khushab Interchange.

The National Highway Authority official said that on Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad- Multan Motorway (M-4) Sangla Hill Interchange was completed in December 2016 and opened for traffic.

Replying to a question about the already existing inter- changes, he said that M-1 had interchanges at Fatehjang, Brahma- Bhatar, Burhan, Rashaki, Swabi, Chachh, Ghazi, Charsadda, Northern Bypass and Peshawar Ring road.

He said that M-2 interchanges included Zero Point Lahore, Babu Sabu Interchange, Faiz Pure Interchange, Kot Abdul Malik Interchange, Kala Shah Kaku Interchange, Sheikhupura Interchange, Khanqah Dogran Interchange, Sukheki Interchange, Motorway, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, Pindi Bhattian Interchange, Makhdoom Interchange, Kot Momin Interchange, Saalam Interchange, Bhera Interchange, Lilla Interchange, Kallar Kahar Interchange, Balkassar Interchange, Chakri Interchange and M-2-M-1 Junction, Islamabad.—APP

