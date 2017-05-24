NHA assures Peshawar-Torkham damaged road repair soon

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The local traders and residents of Landikotal complained that due to the overload vehicles the Peshawar-Torkham high way has damaged at various places and demanded the relevant department to take strict action against those vehicle owners who were violating the limit of allowed weight on the road.

Rauf Khan, the resident of Landikotal said that overload vehicles should be banned on the road. He said like heavy trucks were not allowed on Motor way, the same ban should be imposed at Peshawar Torkham highway and the trucks having more load as per NHA regulations should be banned.

Superintendent Revenue of NHA, Zaheer told this scribe that some 58-ton load including the vehicle weight was allowed on the road. Those violating the load limit had to pay the fine of Rs1500, he added.

The deputy director of NHA, Zia-ur-Rehman told this scribe on phone that the damaged parts of Peshawar-Torkham high way would be repaired soon as their department has planned to launch the maintenance work on the road.

Sources in Torkham have exposed that trucks loaded with import goods from Afghanistan like scrap and coal had more weight than 80 Ton which was the main cause of deteriorating the Peshawar-Torkham high way and should be banned because the heaviest trucks could further damage the road.

Another official of NHA told this scribe that those damaged parts at Peshawar-Torkham highway were not constructed with concrete pads and if these parts of road would have constructed with concrete; it would have not been damaged. The locals of Landikotal demanded the NHA authorities to ban those trucks and trailers on Peshawar Torkham highway violating the rules issued for the loaded vehicles.