NGOs role vital for development of social sector:Zubair

City Reporter

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has said that the role of non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working in social sector was very pivotal as they extend valuable services which help the masses to get basic amenities without hassle.

This he stated while talking with Ms. Tara Uzra Dawood, President Dawood Global Foundation (DGF), here on Friday at the Governor House.

Governor Zubair Highlighted the contributions of NGOs specially in health and education sectors from which residents of far flung areas have benefitted to a great extent.

Their endeavors have also resulted in development of infrastructure of various basic amenities in remote areas also, he added

Governor Sindh said that the role DGF playing in promoting girls education was commendable. Educating girls was essential for any society and in Pakistan it was of more significance as the literacy rate in females was very alarming, he observed.

Zubair also lauded the role of the Foundation in healthcare sectors and hoped that DGF would continue its efforts in social sector for the benefit of masses.

Ms. Tara Uzra Dawood, informed Governor Sindh about various ongoing initiatives of DGF specially imparting quality education to girls. On the occasion she also deliberated on the future plans of the foundation.