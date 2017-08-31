NGOs responsibilities

Violence against women, girls, and minors are increasing day by day. Everyone talks about it but no one does anything for it. Everyone says that doing well for country and nation is a responsibility of government organizations alone. Then what is the responsibility of non-government organizations (NGOs)? As I know their most important responsibility is to help and guide people. Make them aware of not only their rights but their duties also because awareness is the only thing which would bring change in our society. Making more and more laws aimed at bringing down the incidence of violence or making speeches against violence are not going to change the system of oppression and atrocity ever, because when we enforce new laws people find more and more ways to break them (laws) before their application.

So to change this mindset, we have to make people aware and brave. NGOs are just getting millions of dollars from around the world but they are not doing satisfactory work in Pakistan. Common people should also join this task of awareness in their leisure time especially the students of universities. They should spread knowledge and foster awareness among the people.

TEHREEM SHAH

Lahore

Related