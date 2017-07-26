NGOs convene meeting for disaster risk reduction

Staff Reporter

Badin

The different Local, National and International Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Social Welfare Department and District Information Department have convened jointly meeting amid to prepare the contingency plans and information sharing mechanism. According to reports, the meeting was convened at the office of Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) Badin on Tuesday chaired by Abdul Ghafar Khoso, Deputy District Officer, Social Welfare Department, district Badin.

The member organizations, including National Rural Development Program (NRDP), Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS), Laar Humanitarian Development Program (LHDP), Badin Development & Research Organization (BDRO), National Rural Support Program (NRSP), The Archi Nova International, Community World Service (CWS) and other local organizations of district and Govt department including Information Department, Education Department and Social Welfare Department were attended the meeting.

During the meeting strengths of the local Govt and NGOs were discussed and all participating organizations were agreed to prepare their contingency plans aiming to cope up with heavy downpour predicated by MET office. The meeting was also decided to prepare the information sharing mechanism and it would be furnished the WhatsApp group for the DRR oriented organizations and members of the DRR forum to connect all at the time during expected heavy downpours. The DRR forum vowed to make functionalize the DDMA in the district Badin and also stressed that need of the strong coordination with NGOs.