NFL joins hands with Reckitt Benckiser to empower women

National Foods Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan on Thursday 25th May 2017 at National Food's Corporate Office. The MoU was signed by Mr. Abrar Hasan, CEO National Foods Limited and Mr. Shahzeb Mahmood, CEO Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan in the presence of Chairman National Foods Limited Mr. Abdul Majeed, and other senior management of National Foods Limited and Reckitt Benckiser. Together under the broader umbrella of "Hoga Saaf Pakistan", this collaboration between the two organizations, and other private companies, reaffirms the importance of introducing healthier behaviors in rural areas of Pakistan. A key emphasis here is on the role of women as change agents in improving the lives of these communities. Women entrepreneurs (locally referred to as sehat aapas) go door-to-door educating various households within their village, carrying a basket of health and hygiene products to complement this education and earn livelihoods.