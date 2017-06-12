Next polls under new electoral reforms: Zahid

Pasrur

Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid has said that the 2018 general elections would be held on time under the electoral reforms, as the federal government has included the effective and positive new electoral suggestions into the Elections Reforms Agenda. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would soon get the complete autonomy to become a full-fledged independent national institution of the country.

He stated this while addressing the party workers at his Dera in Pasrur city on Sunday. He said that the PML-N government has specially developed a joint software of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and NADRA to ensure the free, fair, impartial, transparent and peaceful general elections in 2018.

He said that the youth reaching the age of 18 years would get their CNICs and after getting the CNICs their names would automatically be included in the voters lists as well.

Later, talking to the newsmen the Federal Minister announced the early establishment of 250 beds hospital at Tharo Mandi, Pasrur tehsil. He said that the Punjab government would spend Rs.1.5 billion on this project for providing better medical and health facilities to the local people at local level.

Federal Law Minister added that the construction and dualization project of Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road would also be started very soon with estimated cost of Rs. 3.4 billion and these roads would be constructed within a stipulated period of a year for providing the better means f communication to the local people.

Earlier, Zahid Hamid held an Open Kutchery at his Dera in Pasrur city today. He listened the complaints and problems of the local people sympathetically. He also issued the orders on various applications for the early relief to the applicants.—INP