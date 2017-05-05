Next phase of Panama case

ANOTHER important phase of Panama case has begun with all eyes ranging from political elite to common man again set on the Supreme Court. Special bench constituted by CJP Saqib Nisar to oversee implementation of Panama case verdict in its first hearing on Wednesday made one thing very clear to all and sundry that matters will be taken forward in a transparent, fair and neutral manner, thus leaving no option for anybody to point finger at final outcome of the JIT report.

In fact, role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar right from reconstitution of the bench on Panama case to formation of the special bench has remained very commendable in the sense that every effort was made to ensure that nobody could raise finger on the Apex Court. Firstly when certain elements tried to find connections between Saqib Nisar and the PM, the former decided to stay away from the case. And now when matter of overseeing the implementation of verdict came, the CJ selected three judges who were part of the five member larger bench that actually heard the entire case. As the bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan is fully acquainted with the case, it is expected that investigation process will not hit any snag and institutions tasked with this responsibility will fulfil their responsibilities. On Wednesday, the special bench rejected nominees of the SBP and SECP for the JIT and ordered the two institutions to present a new list of officers. The very concerns on nominees clearly reflect that the bench will not make any compromise on integrity and honesty of the JIT officers for a fair investigation. This resoluteness of the judges definitely will also greatly help restore people’s trust on judiciary. Relevant institutions should fully cooperate with the court in order to finally conclude the case within given timeframe. The entire nation wants to know the truth and it should come out, yet all parties should avoid political mudslinging mere on the basis of assumptions. This process of accountability should not stop but all those named in Panama Papers should be made answerable.

Related