Next FY to be year of development for health sector

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir jointly said on Saturday that new financial year will be the year of improvement and development for health sector.

They said that in the next financial year, additional Rs 55 billion would be spent on health sector, as Rs 263 billion have been allocated for Specialized Healthcare and Primary and Secondary Health.

Commenting on next year’s budget, both the ministers viewed that government is paying more attention to Primary and Secondary Health and prevention of disease programme so that the disease burden could be reduced and health facilities be made available at local level that would be helpful for reducing patient load in the tertiary care hospitals.

They said that next year, all the THQ hospitals would be modernized and 100 mobile health units would also procured for easy access of people to the health facilities at their doorstep.

They said that Rs 25 billion would be spent on Health Development Schemes of Specialized Healthcare and Rs 16 billion on provision of free medicines to the people.