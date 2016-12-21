Next elections under new law: Dar

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Wednesday said next elections will be held under the new election law to be formulated after thorough consultations with all the relevant stakeholders. Addressing a news conference, he said about forty years old election laws are being replaced with a single comprehensive law.

He further said Sub-Parliamentary Committee on elections reforms has the representation of all Parliamentary parties and extensive discussion process was carried out to reach consensus.

The Minister said draft of new election bill 2017 has been presented in National Assembly and it will be later tabled in Senate also.

Thirty days time has been given for submission of suggestions by parliamentarians, general public, civil society and other stakeholders.

Addressing on this occasion, Chairman of Sub-Committee and Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid said the election schedule period has been reduced from sixty days to thirty days.

He said a citizen who obtains Computerized National Identity Card will automatically be registered as voter.

Zahid Hamid said recounting will be held only one time if margin is less than five thousand votes and NADRA will conduct forensic analysis of votes on the complaints of irregularities.

He said under the proposed bill, physically handicapped people having CNIC will be allowed to use postal ballot papers. He said polling stations will be established at a distance of one kilometer.

Ishaq Dar categorically stated that Regulatory bodies are autonomous and independent and regulate their subjects.

The Minister said the bodies have been placed under relevant line ministries to fulfill the administrative matters only.

He said that any change in law can be made through Council of Common Interest only.