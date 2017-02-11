Next budget to focus on wellbeing of masses: Dar

Suggestions of stakeholders to be given weight

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday said that keeping in line with the past four years’ tradition of the PML-N government, all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts would be taken into account while preparing the next budget.

Chairing a high level meeting here to review proposed calendar of events and other matters related to the federal budget for FY 2017-18, the minister said that as always, ensuring well being of the general public, would be accorded the utmost priority.

It is understood that this will be the last budget of present government before the next elections to be held in 2018 and people especially the employees are expecting major relief in the next budget.

Addressing the meeting, Ishaq Dar expressed his satisfaction with the progress of various activities and emphasized the importance of completing all the scheduled activities in a timely manner.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that budget preparations were undertaken as per timelines, with due consideration to the timing of holy month of Ramazan this year.

Ishaq Dar also stressed the need for close coordination between Ministry of Finance and other ministries and departments so as to carry out the budget exercise in an efficient and cohesive manner.

Dar impressed upon all the officials concerned to undertake budget preparations diligently while also abiding by the time lines.

The Minister was given a briefing on the proposed schedule by the Finance Secretary, Tariq Bajwa. Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting.