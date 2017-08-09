Newly selected 855 PGRs join duties

Staff Reporter

Newly selected 855 Postgraduate Trainee Doctors (PGRs) purely on merit have joined different teaching hospitals according to their merit under central induction policy. A total of 878 PGRs were selected in the third round of online central induction policy of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department in July 2017.

A spokesman of the department said that hospitals working would be improved and treatment facilities also be enhanced by the joining of 855 PG doctors in different hospitals. The spokesman further said that newly inducted PGRs would play a significant role in providing medical treatment to the poor patients coming to the hospitals. Moreover, shortage of specialist doctors in different medical specialties would also be minimized.

According to the report issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, 855 postgraduate trainee doctors joined 33 different teaching hospitals out of which 7 PGRs gave joining in Azizi Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gujrat, 15 in Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, 4 in dental section Allied Hospital Faisalabad, 35 in Allied Hospital Faisalabad, 60 in BVH Bahawalpur, 24 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi. 80 in Children Hospital Lahore, 13 in Children Hospital Multan, 17 in Institute of Cardiology Multan, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan Medical College Hospital, 13 in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad, 19 DHQ Hospital Gujranwala, 7 in DHQ Hospital Sahiwal, 15 in DHQ Hospital Sargodha, 12 in DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi, 18 in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.