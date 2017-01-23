Newly Elected Pakistani Alumni leaders gather in Islamabad

Staff Reporter

Newly elected leaders of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) gathered in Islamabad and engaged in a 2-day conference to generate plans for their organization and to elect a new country president. The 54 leaders, who arrived from across Pakistan, were congratulated by American officials for their volunteer spirit, and for winning leadership positions in PUAN’s hotly contested December 2016 elections.

American Ambassador David Hale congratulated and thanked the new leadership. “Everyone here today is doing an extraordinary job to advance shared U.S.-Pakistan interests across the country,” he said. “I appreciate the time, work, and thought that you put into your work for PUAN, and our shared efforts continue to strengthen the relationship between the Pakistani and American people,” he continued.