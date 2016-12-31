Newly-elected FPCCI leadership felicitated

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has congratulated Chief Executive Trade Development Authority Pakistan and Patron-in-chief United Business Group S. M. Munir Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik, newly elected President FPCCI Zubair Tufail for making clean sweep in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) through a democratic process for the year 2017.

Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said that UBG has introduced a merit based election system and true democratic culture in the business politics and hoped that high profile new leadership of federation would bring forward highly competent business professionals to lead FPCCI. He also felicitated Zubair Tufail on being elected with majority vote as the president of FPCCI and appreciated the wisdom of UBG leadership for nominating a distinguished business leader for this esteemed position.

He said the victory of UBG was the victory of democratic forces in the business community. He also lauded the vision of S. M. Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik for forming UBG that has provided a new choice to the business community of the country to use power of its vote in a democratic manner for electing business leaders of the apex trade body of the country and done away with the era of monopoly over the elections of FPCCI.

The business community in Lahore also felicitated the newly elected President Zubair Tufail, Senior Vice President Aamer Ata Bajwa and body members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

“Not only the winners but all participants deserve greetings for becoming part of a democratic process and also for ensuring a pleasant atmosphere for the elections of FPCCI.” The LCCI President Abdul Basit said that sweeping of all important FPCCI seats with a thumping majority clearly reflects the confidence of business community in judicious policies being followed by the group leadership.

He said that credit of historic success goes to the top leadership of the group for working day and night for the betterment and welfare of the business community.