New Zealand considers simplifying personal income tax

Wellington

The New Zealand government is proposing to make tax simpler for individuals, with people whose only income comes from a salary, wages or investments no longer being required to file tax returns to receive tax refunds or to calculate any additional tax.

The consultation document, Better Administration of Individuals’ Income Tax, was released Monday by Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Revenue Minister Judith Collins.

“The government is very keen to ensure that the tax system is as simple as possible, so people can clearly see the link between their efforts and their after-tax income,” Joyce said in a release.—Xinhua