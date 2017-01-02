New Year carnage in Turkey

AFTER a bloody 2016 in which Turkey witnessed some brutal terrorist attacks, the start of 2017 in Istanbul was also a tragic one. A night of celebrations turned out to be one of terror for revellers as a gunman dressed as Santa Claus went on a shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub killing about forty people and injuring scores of others.

Turkey has been hit by a wave of attacks blamed on Kurdish militants and IS and 2016 was the worst in terms of most number of terrorist attacks it witnessed during the year. Due to bold stance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on important issues and significance the country has achieved over the last many years especially strides it has made on the economic front, certain forces are out to trigger anarchy and chaos in this Muslim country on the pattern of what Pakistan has experienced over the last one decade or so. Feeling the pain of their Turkish brothers, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Foreign Office were quick to denounce the recent savagery. In recent years, we have witnessed special warmth and affection in relations between the two countries with agreements to enhance their relations in diverse fields. Given the threat posed by terrorism to both the countries as well as the Muslim world, it will be in the fitness of things if leadership of these two important Muslim countries sit together and frame a joint strategy to crush the menace with full force exposing also those providing arms and finances to the terrorist outfits to operate freely. In his last address to Parliament of Pakistan, the Turkish President had very explicitly made a reference to those who are backing the terrorists for their vested interests. We have no doubt that valiant people of Turkey will also surmount this curse as they have had confronted many other challenges in the past but those trying to stoke unrest in another Muslim country should not forget that consequences of this will be far reaching and made the world more unsafe and a dangerous place to live.

