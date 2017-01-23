New US foreign policy will be strength based: Report

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

The Trump Administration is chiseling what it believes a new foreign policy reflecting robust global role by America and re-building United States more vibrant and responsive to the world challenges, a State Department report said Sunday.”US is committed to a foreign policy focused on American interests and American national security”, the report adds.

“Peace through strength will be at the center of that foreign policy. This principle will make possible a stable, more peaceful world with less conflict and more common ground”.

Defeating ISIS and other radical Islamic terror groups will be our highest priority. To defeat and destroy these groups, we will pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary. In addition, the Trump Administration will work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing, and to engage in cyberwarfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting, it resolves.

“We will rebuild the American military. Our Navy has shrunk from more than 500 ships in 1991 to 275 in 2016. Our Air Force is roughly one third smaller than in 1991. President Trump is committed to reversing this trend, because he knows that our military dominance must be unquestioned”.