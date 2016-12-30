Ahmad Yar

Muzaffargarh

Prior to the last Local Body elections, a new Union Council was created to facilitate the people of the area. The new UC was named Lundi Pitafi, so named because Mauza Lundi Pitafi occupies a central position among the 4 villages that constitute the said UC. Unfortunately, the new/first Chairman of the UC, who belongs to Bhindi Korai village, wants to locate the new UC’s Office at his village.

The move would nullify the original purpose of creating the new UC because of Bhindi Korai is near the old Union Council which was already out of the reach of the people living within the newly created UC. The Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif is requested to order establishment of the office of the Lundi Pitafi UC in village Lundi Pitafi so that the local people are able to easily approach the new UC Office.