New train, old track..!

THE other day, Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Kanpur, sixty-two people injured, some seriously! Such train accidents are happening in quick frequency! Most reasons are old and bad railway tracks!

A few weeks ago, a train made up of light, aluminum coaches from the Spanish company, Talgo did an experimental journey between Mumbai and Delhi traveling between 120 to 150 kmph!

But the train was built to travel at 200 kmph! The train traveled twenty-five to forty percent slower because our tracks were not safe enough for high speed trains! And this is the problem today in India. Brilliant ideas, but no infrastructure to carry it out!

Demonetization seemed a pretty good move, but before that we should have inspected the tracks: We should have checked whether the poor could survive without cash.

Whether there was enough knowledge of digital banking. Whether banks could handle the rush, whether ATM machines could be recalibrated quick enough, whether new notes could be printed fast.

We did not do that, and used a fast train on a slow, old track and now we have been staring at disaster, with the poor out of work, economy taking a nosedive and many start-ups and companies closed. How is it we don’t concentrate on building better tracks, better infrastructure? Because there is no publicity to be gained in safety. Just imagine which makes news, starting a new railway line to a new city, increasing the speed of trains, bringing a bullet train or telling the newspapers that the government intends changing old railway tracks and putting new ones?

Changing railway tracks, bringing safety features, taking precautions gives no publicity to politicians, but talking of bullet trains, and Talgo trains does! Today I do not travel by train. I prefer air travel, because I don’t know whether I will reach my destination!

Today I cannot take out money from the bank, because I have no time to stand in line, and I also don’t know what to do with a two thousand rupee note? Couldn’t more five hundred rupee notes have been printed? Couldn’t some thinking have been done? Couldn’t the old tracks have been changed before the new train of demonetization was started?

Every day as I hear the good prime minister coming out with some new scheme of going after black money or other, I think it is like patch work; changing one rail here, another rail there! Changing one fish plate, one sleeper, one screw, one nut, one signal, and hoping it will improve the performance.

It won’t! Till we build our infrastructure, educate the masses, and have a back-up for our poor, all new schemes will be like new trains running on our old, ancient, metal-fatigued tracks..!

— Email:bobsbanter@gmail.com

Related