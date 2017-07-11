New submarine delivered to S Korea Navy amid tensions with North

Seoul

South Korea’s Navy is in possession of a new advanced 1,800-tonne submarine which it hopes will improve its underwater prowess against its northern neighbour amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The navy received the Yu Gwan-sun submarine at a ceremony at the shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Geoje Island near the southeastern port city of Busan, reported the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), the country’s arms procurement agency.

“The Yu Gwan-sun is the world’s top-class diesel-powered submarine capable of handling more than 300 underwater targets at the same time. Equipped with a fuel battery system, it can conduct underwater operations for 10 days or longer without surfacing above the water,” said Choi Hee-kyung, a DAPA official in charge of the program.

Choi noted that South Korea has 15 submarines in service and that the new addition will help narrow the quantity gap with North Korea, the number of whose submarines reportedly exceeds 80.

The new sub will be commissioned in December after crew members are properly trained. Relations between the two Koreas have been characterized by consistent tension. The neighbors have been in conflict ever since they fought a war in the early 1950s.—Agencies