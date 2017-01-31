New Sindh Governor

THE selection of Muhammad Zubair, Chairman of the Privatisation Commission, as next Governor of Sindh has been widely hailed by all concerned. Zubair, who has the necessary background and professional expertise to his credit, would surely have widest possible acceptability and therefore, would be able to deliver as per expectation of the Federation.

There was widespread and justified impression that government badly erred while picking up retired Justice Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui for the job. Late Justice Siddiqui had all the pluses but his age factor was a big handicap and that is why government came under severe criticism. This time round, Zubair seems to be a perfect choice as he has all the requisites to become a successful Governor of an important province. He is one of the few PML-N leaders who speak with logic, argument and in a sober manner and is taken seriously by all including the opposition. He defended government in television talk shows not through a shrill voice but with reason and in a persuasive manner. Governorship of Sindh assumes significance especially because of Karachi situation and conflicting political interests and with this in view Muhammad Zubair would be able to maintain balanced relationship with provincial government, the opposition and Establishment. Apparently, the party has done service to itself by nominating a person, who fits well in the prestigious chair in present circumstances.

