In new shift, France urges Syria transition without Assad

Paris

Bashar al-Assad “cannot be the solution” for Syria after six years of conflict, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday, returning to a position questioned in July by President Emmanuel Macron.

“We cannot build peace with Assad,” Le Drian said on French radio RTL. “He cannot be the solution,” Le Drian said. “The solution is to establish… a timeline for political transition that can lead to a new constitution and elections, and this transition cannot happen with Bashar al-Assad.” Macron said in July that the removal of the Syrian president was not a ‘prerequisite’ for peace in the war-torn country, and that he did not see a “legitimate successor” to the leader who has been in power since 2000.—Agencies