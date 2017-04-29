New sewerage lines being laid around Juma Baloch road in Lyari

Staff Reporter

New sewerage lines were being laid around the Juma Baloch Road in Lyari here, an official of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South said on Friday.

He stated that the old and obsolete sewerage system was being replaced in the area.

The Chairman of DMC Karachi South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, inspected the on-going work on Friday along with Vice-Chairman of Union Council 2 Hangorabad, Usman Attari.

He said that the carpeting and patch work of roads, construction and renovation of footpaths besides replacement of old sewerage lines was in progress in the area.

Malik further stated that problems of the residents of Lyari would be resolved on priority basis which will help provide relief to the residents. Illumination of roads and streets as well as the cleanliness would also be carried out, he said.