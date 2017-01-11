New Semester at KU commences from today

Observer Report

The teaching for the new semester of the academic year 2017 at the University of Karachi would commence from January 11, an official of the institution said on Tuesday.

An orientation day for the new entrants at the University was held on Tuesday. The newly admitted students were briefed by the faculty members at various teaching departments.

The Students Adviser, Prof. Dr. Ghazal Khawaja, said that the new entrants were also apprised of the code of conduct that has been evolved for Karachi University students.

She said that with this an effort has been made to improve the academic atmosphere as well as discipline at the Karachi University Campus. Dr. Khawaja expressed the optimism that every possible efforts would be made for the implementation of the code of conduct in letter and spirit.

According to the code of conduct notified by Dr. Ghazal Khawaja, there should be no activity against national security and integrity and no interference in varsity’s administrative activities.

Anti-social activities in the varsity and use of threats and violence are highly prohibited. Social media activities of students must be in accordance with ethical norms and must not provoke regional and sectarian divide and refrain from abusing.