New SC bench starts hearing today

Panama leaks case

PM, children change counsels; PTI submits new evidence

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A new five member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is to begin hearing of Panama leaks case today. Other members of the bench are Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had constituted the new bench after taking oath of office on Saturday. Last hearing of the case was held under the former Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali on December 9 and he had adjourned the hearing till fourth of January citing the reason that he would not sit on any bench after the full reference. As the new CJ has constituted a new bench, it will begin the hearing afresh with counsels again submitting their arguments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children on Tuesday submitted documents in the Supreme Court (SC) notifying a change of counsel in the Panamagate case.

The documents were filed by the respondents’ respective counsels.

According to the documents, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan will now represent PM Nawaz in court instead of Salman Aslam Butt.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz will be represented by Salman Akram Raja, while Maryam Nawaz will be represented by Shahid Hamid.

The PM’s children were previously represented by Advocate Akram Shaikh.

Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) submitted additional evidence in the SC.

A 40-page document containing the findings of an investigation conducted by British investigative agencies and Mossack Fonseca was submitted to the court by PTI’s team.

The evidence reportedly contains emails exchanged by Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services which shed new light on the case.