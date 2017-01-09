New Saudi rules to protect pilgrims’ rights

Jeddah

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a set of rules to protect the rights of pilgrims. A document uploaded on the ministry’s website says that it protects the rights of pilgrims through follow-up and supervising committees and communication centers established to receive complaints and observations.

The ministry said that it ensures the rights of foreign pilgrims by monitoring contractual commitments and services such as accommodation, food and transportation.

It said that it refers pilgrims’ complaints to a special committee which decides punishment against violators.

A Hajj services company which provides substandard services will either be fined, suspended from work for a season or more and/or have its license revoked, the ministry said. Umrah pilgrims are entitled to safety and comfort while carrying out their rituals, transportation, luggage delivery and shipping, confirmation of flight bookings, alternative air tickets in case original ones are lost.

The rights of Hajj pilgrims include safety and comfort, full implementation of contractual obligation by service-providing companies, financial guarantees against companies to ensure that they honor their contracts.—AN