A new row in Sindh

SINDH Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja has asked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to “intervene and save” the police department from “complete maladministration” following the recent transfers and appointments of five additional inspectors generals (AIGs). In a letter addressed to CM Sindh, he said that massive reshuffle of senior police officers had not only undermined the IG office, but the police secretariat had also been ‘paralysed’.

There are frequent and genuine complaints not only in Sindh but in other provinces as well that elected representatives, Ministers and even Chief Minister unduly intervene in postings and transfer of officials of their choice in their respective areas or areas of interest. In some constituencies, officials, especially ACs/DCs, police officers and even Patwaris cannot be deployed or posted without consent of these influential people and if someone else gets the posting then either he is made to toe their line or transferred to some other place. This is one of the main causes of lack of good governance and deteriorating performance of different departments. This is particularly true in case of police department, as it is widely believed that overall condition of the society can improve a lot if only police performs its functions honestly. It is quite logical that the IG in the province and other police officers in the district and tehsil should have effective command and control over the police officers, force and this can happen only if they have the powers for transfers and postings. Politicians, elected representatives and especially Ministers and CM must keep in mind that if police performs its functions diligently and crime/security situation improves then the credit would obviously go to the respective government. In view of this, we would urge Chief Minister Sindh to listen to IG grievances and redress them for his own sake and that of his government.

