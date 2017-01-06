New reforms to bring development to FATA

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agency

Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that FATA is full of natural resources and government too have plans to explore these resources linking development with peace in the region.

In an interview with this scribe a well-established businessman and senator Taj Muhammad Afridi of NA-45 Khyber Agency said that the main objective of FATA reforms was to bring development to FATA region. He said that government was planning to allocate funds to explore the hidden valuable minerals in FATA region.

‘My business company is also working to explore oil in FR-DI Khan and South Waziristan regions of tribal belt and hope we will succeed in our mission’ Taj Muhammad Afridi stated adding that if we were succeeded in exploring these oil resources in FATA, it would cause a revolutionary development in FATA regions.

The whole FATA regions were full of natural resources including oil and copper but to explore these natural resources, Modern technology and a huge investment was required. Afridi explained adding that development and prosperity in any locality was linked with the peace and he was confident that peace has now been restored in FATA and these regions will get development soon.

‘A survey of government reveals that Manda Dam in Mohmand agency would produce 740 mega watt electricity’. Senator Taj stated adding that now a fresh survey of the aforesaid hydro power dam says that if this project was put into practice it could produce 900 MW power.

‘A debate of FATA parliamentarians will also be held to discuss the Manda dam project at the upcoming senate committee meeting’ Afridi detailed and said that we would strongly recommend to government machinery to allocate funds for this mega project in budget to produce electricity which could overcome the power crisis in Pakistan.

Replying to a question asked by this scribe the senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said that quick decision about the future of FATA would not be suitable. He said that government was serious and taking more interest to bring development and reforms in FATA regions but the government was not about to implement disputed reforms there.

‘Soon a consensus between all the FATA representatives would build up and they all would jointly become agree with the government about the reforms and the future of FATA’. Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi said and added that a quick decision will not be in favor of FATA people.