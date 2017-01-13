New rain spell likely

Islamabad

Met office has predicted that an active westerly wave is likely to enter in the country through Balochistan from Friday. According to a private news channel, it will grip the southern/central and upper parts of the country from the weekend.

Rainfall would occur in Sindh between Friday and Saturday while it will happen at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday to Wednesday. The cold wave is likely to continue till the next two days with snowfall to persist on mountains.

In the next 48 hours, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain- thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills expected at number of places in Balochistan and at isolated place in Sindh on Friday.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours. Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan and at isolated places in Sindh, FATA and Malakand division during next 24 hours while fog likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

However, mainly very cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, an official of Met office told APP. An active westerly wave is likely to enter in the country through Balochistan from Friday and grip the southern/central and upper parts of the country from weekend.—APP