New rain spell likely

14

Islamabad

Last rain spell of April with thunderstorm and gusty winds is likely to hit several parts of the country from Friday which would continue till Saturday evening. Rain-thunderstorm along with gusty winds is expected at a scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While duststorm/gusty winds are also expected to blow in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions during this time duration.—APP

