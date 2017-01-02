New railway lines project on cards

Gwadar-Besima & Besima-Jacobabad via Khuzdar to be part of CPEC

Islamabad

Ministry of Railways is carrying out feasibility studies for upgradation of existing Main Line-II and upgradation and extension of Main Line-III. Giving details, official sources said on Monday the projects including new lines from Gwadar to Besima and Besima to Jacobabad via Khuzdar would be part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The sources said approved cost of feasibility study of this project is Rs 135.5 million and added Request For Proposal (RFP) has been advertised to engage consultants for preparing and submitting feasibility study along with preliminary design.

The second line is from Bin Qasim Station to Port Qasim. The approved cost of the project is Rs 1,568 million and physical progress is eight per cent. The other line is Peshawar to Jalalabad. The approved cost of feasibility study of the project is Rs 67 million and feasibility study is in progress.

Similarly, another line is Chaman to Spinboldak. The approved cost of project is Rs 1262.95 million. The work is held up for commencement of work from Kandhar to Spinboldak by government of Afghanistan.

The sources said physical work on above mentioned projects has not yet been started being in planning phase.

The sources said PC-1 in connection with upgradation of Main Line-1 (ML-1 including laying new tracks) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor has been prepared and submitted for obtaining approval from ministry of planning and development.

The work for doubling/improvement of existing track from Port Qasim to Bin Qasim Station has been awarded to National Logistic Cell (NLC) and is under progress.—APP