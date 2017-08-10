New PML (N) president

ELECTION Commission of Pakistan issued a notice to the PML (N) to appoint a new party head following disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case. Under the political parties order 2002, a disqualified lawmaker cannot hold any office in a political party. According to the senior PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq a decision has been taken to elect Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the party president following the ECP notification.

Though we have seen the PML (N) expressing its reservations on the apex court’s verdict yet it did not shy away from implementing its judgment. Nawaz Sharif relinquished his responsibilities as the prime minister soon after the judgment. In the case of ECP’s notification also, the party was quick to hold consultations and made its intentions clear to replace the party head with a new one. We understand this posture of the ruling party will be received well in the ranks of its supporters and the voters. As regards Nawaz Sharif’s future role, he was elected thrice for the top office, which is a sufficient proof of his popularity amongst the masses. The way a large number of people rallied behind him in Wednesday’s rally en-route to Lahore has once again proved that he is still a popular leader in the country. Nawaz Sharif has seen many ups and downs in his long political career and we understand that a person of his stature does not require any seat to guide the party on important issues. Whilst staying in the back, Nawaz Sharif can provide invaluable inputs to the new leadership as how to take the party forward. Nonetheless, the main focus of the party should remain on promoting democratic values and norms and restoring the sanctity of Parliament. Efforts should be directed towards promoting decency in politics and even in the face of opposition diatribe, the ruling party should stay focused on completion of ongoing projects.

