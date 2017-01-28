New milestones of transparency, progress achieved: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that PML-N has always practiced the politics of values and “our every step is being taken for public’s welfare.”

He was talking to Senator Ata-ur-Rehman in Lahore on Friday. Shahbaz said that under the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, new milestones of transparency and progress have been achieved.

The chief minister said that the fast-progressing Pakistan is bothering some political elements and they should act maturely in the larger interest of country and nation.

Shahbaz Sharif said people have rejected the elements involved in leveling baseless allegations on government.

He said that people have realized that these defeated elements are frustrated over the speedy progress of country. He said these elements are afraid of the fact that completion of ongoing development projects in transparent manner, will bury their remaining politics forever.

The chief minister said that the politics of transparency and service always defeated the negative politics of baseless allegations and lies.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today in which fine points of Lahore Knowledge Park Project were reviewed. While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister has said that youth is our hope of Roshan Pakistan and making them independent is our very first priority for which Lahore Knowledge Park project has been set up so that they could be equipped with latest educational trends.

He said that government of Punjab has handed over land to IT University which will institute its campus at Lahore Knowledge Park by start of 2018 Insha Allah. Steps to execute this project with uniqueness and latest themes are needed for which professionals and experts are to be hired as Government is providing all desired resources, he added. The Chief Minister has directed to form a high-level committee who will present its plan within next 24 hours regarding execution of the project.