New media and youth

Mairah Shahzad

Islamabad

The youngsters who use social media remain isolated as they don’t communicate with family and friends face to face despite the fact that the man is a social animal. The contents shown in the magazines or video sites are full of glamour which take the immature minds of youngsters into the fiction world.

The quantity of sleep of social media users is also affected. Youngsters spend a large amount of time on social media and also neglect their sleep and next day they are overtaken by sleep and unable to concentrate on their studies at school/college. This habit affects negatively on their mental and psychical health. Their normal day functioning also gets affected because of this habit as sleep is very important for developing brains. Parents must create close relationships with their children so that they know what their child is doing and how can they keep their child’s behaviour normal and create balance in their life.

Social media has both beneficial and harmful effects but if used in a right way it can help youngsters to get more knowledge and benefits of it. Parents must look into the activities of their children as their minds are in the developing phase and can lead to harmful direction.