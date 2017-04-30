New luxury festival collapses in Bahamas

Miami

A new music festival in The Bahamas that was billed as the ultimate in luxury on Friday imploded just as it was to begin, leaving party-goers stranded and angry.

With packages that went up to $12,000, the Fyre Music Festival on a private island had promoted itself on Instagram with sensual images of models lounging on the beach and promises of two weekends of extravagance.

But festival-goers, ready to post their lavish times on social media, arrived to take pictures of utilitarian white tents on the beach and plain cheese sandwiches.

The festival, which had been due to take place over two weekends, abruptly announced in an online statement Friday that it was being “postponed.”

“Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests,” it said.

The festival said it would offer charter flights back to Miami to festival-goers, whose package included transportation.

“We ask for everyone’s patience and cooperation during this difficult time as we work as quickly and safely as we can to remedy this unforeseeable situation,” the statement said.

But festival-goers shared pictures on social media of large crowds stuck at an airport, saying they lacked food and water as they waited for return flights.

“A guy just passed out in the airport because it’s so hot since they locked us in,” wrote Twitter user William N. Finley IV, who returned to Miami on Friday.—APP