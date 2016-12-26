New LPC office-bearers felicitated

Staff Reporter

The Provincial Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani has felicitated the new office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and hoped that they would proactively work for the collective well being of the journalist community.

In his message of facilitation issued on Monday, the Minister said that the Punjab Government has always played an important role with regard to the welfare of the working journalists as media is the fourth pillar of the state. The Government has ensured that the journalists perform in most conducive atmosphere as it fully believes in the freedom of press and the freedom of expression. In fact, freedom of press and expression are the prerequisites of democracy, he added.

The Minister further hoped that the Lahore Press Club will continue to act as bridge between the Government and the journalist community.