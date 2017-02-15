New legislation for Safe Food Healthy Punjab soon

Salim Ahmed

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Food Authority Board has accorded approval to amend different laws for ensuring the standard of edible items and harmonizing the laws with modern age demands under the vision of Safe Food Healthy Punjab throughout the province.

Chairman Punjab Food Authority Justice (R) Amir Raza presided over 20th meeting of Punjab Food Authority. DG Punjab Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, Additional Secretary Food Syeda Malika, Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Rauf Mughal, Muhammad Waheed Gul and other members attended the meeting.

The meeting accorded approval to set new standards for product registration and entrusted Punjab Food Authority with the powers of closing any production and warehouse emergently, disposing poor quality eatables and lifting all supply of poor quality products back from the market.

Punjab Food Authority Board also gave approval to bring a number of eatable items under the scope of Punjab Food Authority as were not under its scope earlier. Punjab Food Authority Board also accorded approval to increase fine on violation of Food Act according to which, Assistant Food Safety Officer will be able to impose a fine of Rs. 25000, Food Safety Officer one lakh rupees, Deputy Director two lakh rupees while Director Operations will impose a fine of five lakh rupees.

The project of issuing E-licensing was also approved for facilitating Food Operators in receiving food license. The meeting also agreed to launch public awareness campaign regarding safe food and making safe house for PF Complex and vigilance cell.