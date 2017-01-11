New laws being framed to eliminate corruprtion

Salim Ahmed

The Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption Establishment Law Reforms constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has finalized its recommendations to make remedial measures and best possible legal provisions to make the Anti-Corruption Establishment more effective which will help improve conviction rate of the culprits. The special committee met today at ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat Lahore in the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

The committee has been assigned ToRs to remove anomalies and existing shortcomings in the relevant law and rules pertaining to Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab. The recommendations will be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who would announced the constitution of Punjab Anti-Corruption Agency having more teeth against the corrupt elements.

It was unanimously noted in the meeting that the article 119 and 142 of the Constitution of Pakistan allows the provincial assemblies to legislate against criminal offenses related to money flowing out of Provincial Consolidated Fund.

The ACS Shamail Ahmad Khawaja hoped that the new draft law after approval from the provincial cabinet and the House of Punjab Assembly will help eliminate corruption and bribery including white collar crimes in a manner which will definitely commensurate the international benchmarks of good governance in criminal justice and will also help prevent trespassing of NAB into the jurisdiction of ACE Punjab.