New law empowers field officers to control illegal mining: Anisa

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Mineral Development, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli Wednesday said under Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Bill, 2016, the officials of the Mines and Minerals Department have been empowered to control illegal mining.

She expressed these views while presiding over Assistant Directors’ KP Conference here in the Cabinet Room of Civil Secretariat.

Those who attended were included Secretary Mines and Minerals, Syed Jabbar Shah, Additional Secretary Nosheen Azam, Director General (DG) Mines and Minerals, Abdul Wahid, Chief Inspector Mines, Ziarat Khan, ADs (Field & Headquarters), GIS and technical staff (Drawing and Surveyors).

The provincial minister told the conference that the government wants to impart training to the officials of the department regarding all large scale industrial and metallic minerals and communication skills.

She said that after getting under the new law, they will stop illegal mining and will report wherever it is happening. In case of the lack of capacity, the department will extend full support to them.

The provincial minister said that the government is also establishing check posts and providing motorcycles to field staff while the strength of mineral guards will also be increased. She said that efforts for getting police support will be made through district administration, so illegal mining will be closed down.

Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli said that till now the field staff of the department was lacking powers, but it was being granted and the performance of the official will bring improvement in it. The minister said that she is conducting surprise visits and taking out old files.

She directed all Assistant Directors for submission of a detail report about sub-letting in their respective areas to Director General (DG) to prepare procedure and prevent the spread of panic among the people. She said that under the new sub-contracting is allowed, but sub-letting should be abolished in any circumstances.

The minister also announced for arranging computer and survey training so there should be no communication gap within the department and directives should reach to regional offices. She directed in future a copy of the communication between the office of the regional offices and Directorate will also be dispatched to her office.

Earlier, all Assistant Directors told in details about grants, prospecting licenses and litigation cases in details about their respective regions.—APP