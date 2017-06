Staff Report

Three new judges took oath in the Sindh High court Saturday, raising the number of permanent judges to 30, while there are 5 additional judges also with their total strength at 35.

Those inducted into coveted office after they were administered oath by chief justice Ahmad Ali Sheikh, are Justice Rasheed Ahmad Soomro, Justice Arshad Hussain, and Justice Saleem Jaisrani. The ceremony was attended by high court judges, members of the bar, and others.