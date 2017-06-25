New group, Ansar al Shariah involved in Karachi policemen killing: CTD

Funeral prayers of four martyred policemen offered

Staff Reporter

Incharge of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar on Saturday has warned of surge in sectarian target killing after recent incident of shooting that took lives of as many as four police officers in Karachi.

The officer said that the suspects, who were wearing helmet, attacked policemen in SITE area and also threw letter to spread fear. The investigation team also said that new terrorist organization is likely to be involved in such kind of acts.

CCTV footage, showed four militants fired police officers Muhammad Yousuf, Constable Shabbir, Constable Khalid and Constable Israr in head and fled the scene. Forensic team and Additional Inspector General CTD Sanaullah Abbasi reached the spot and ordered to hold proper investigation into the matter.

Raja Umar said that Ansar al-Shariah would possibly be behind the attack. He said that the criminals used 9mm pistols and two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) suspended Station House Officer (SHO) while Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought report from the AIG, directing him to arrest the culprits as early as possible.

On the other hand, funeral prayers of the martyred officers were offered with a salute of special contingent of the police. Floral wreath was also laid at their coffins.

The funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were attended by provincial minister Manzoor Wasan, DG Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed, IG Sindh A.D. Khawaja, highly ranked police officials and a large number of people.

According to police sources, ASI Muhammad Yousuf, Constable Shabbir, Constable Khalid and Constable Israr embraced martyrdom when some unidentified miscreants riding on motorcycles sprayed bullets on them when they were breaking their fast at a roadside restaurant in SITE area.