New green bus on trial in Dubai

Dubai

A greener, more fuel-efficient public transport bus is on trial in Dubai and if the trials are successful, more such buses will be part of the city’s transport fleet soon, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

The Euro 6 standard VDL bus that consumes up to 15 per cent less fuel than the existing model of buses will be on trial for the next six months.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, who launched the trial run said the initiative is part of efforts to achieve environmental sustainability.

“The RTA attaches high priority to conserving the environment and optimising power consumption as safety and environmental sustainability is part of RTA’s strategic goals,” said Al Tayer.

He added that the trial operation of the new VDL bus shows RTA’s keenness to revamp its public bus fleet to keep pace with the best practices worldwide and offer top-of-the-range services to public transport riders in Dubai.

The bus is not just lighter in weight and lower in fuel consumption, but also has higher seating capacity, accommodating 45 riders whereas the older model has only 34 seats. It weighs about 9,650kg, while the older model weighs 11,200kg.—Agencies