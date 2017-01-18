New GE report highlights power of ‘Digital Efficiency’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

GE (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday unveiled new findings on how companies are using digital applications across their industrial operations to unlock productivity and lower their environmental impact.

In a recently released report, GE and co-author Intel offer a comprehensive view of how the Industrial Internet – embedded sensors, data analytics and connected platforms – are helping companies increase their productivity and reduce environmental emissions to secure a cleaner and more competitive future.

“We are working closely with our partners in the region, such as Masdar, Saudi Aramco, and RasGas, among others, some of the first adopters of digital solutions, to support regional economies in achieving their energy and economic diversification goals. This is part of a larger movement that includes both large companies, and start-ups, from across the industrial and tech sectors.