New gas reserves in Matiari discovered

Islamabad

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), second largest gas explorer said Thursday it has found new gas reserves in district Matiari, in southern province Sindh.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited, the operator of Gambat South Block has discovered hydrocarbons from its exploratory well Zafir X-1 located in Sindh, the company said in a filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The exploratory well Zafir X-1 was drilled to test the hydrocarbon potential of Massive Sand of Lower Goru Formation, the statement stated.

During testing, gas flowed at 29.2 MMscfd from the well at 48/64” choke.

According to company data, PPL has also discovered eight wells from Gambat South Block including Wafiq, Shadad, Sharf, Kinza, Faiz, Kabir and Hatim.

Pakistan Petroleum together with its subsidiaries consists of 45 exploratory blocks, out of which 27 are PPL operated including Block-8 in Iraq and remaining 18, including three offshore blocks in Pakistan and two onshore blocks.—NNI